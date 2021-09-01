Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Sara At Saraland. * Until late this evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 2.1 feet Sunday evening.