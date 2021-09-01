JNU issues statement on new course amid controversy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amid controversy over the Jawaharlal Nehru University's course titled "Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers" as part of its newly introduced Engineering Programme, the University on Wednesday said that the way things have unfolded in India's neighbourhood is proving highly detrimental to India's national security, adding that it is imperative that an academic institution like JNU takes the lead and "builds a good set of counter-terrorism specialists".

