Chicago, IL

‘The Office’ Interactive Experience Coming to Chicago (Exclusive)

By Ariana Brockington
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment worked with U.S. show creator Greg Daniels to reconstruct the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company for fans, with plans to expand to other cities.

The Office Experience is opening its doors to fans.

The Superfly and Universal Live Entertainment exhibition, announced on Wednesday, will send visitors to the setting of the U.S. version of the beloved workplace comedy, Scranton Business Park, where they can see recreations of sets and props used in the series. The exhibit will also allow guests to transport themselves into well-known scenes from the NBC show, which aired on the broadcast network for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 and now streams on Peacock.

The exhibit will be two-stories and include 17 rooms. Guests can take pictures in places throughout the Dunder Mifflin office like Pam’s desk and Michael’s office in addition to other locations in the show like Schrute Farms. Attendees can celebrate and relive iconic moments like the Dundie Awards, Jim and Pam’s love story, Kevin’s famous chili spill, or the beach day games from the third season. The Warehouse will also be transformed into a souvenir store.

Superfly X and Universal Life Entertainment collaborated with Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. series, to create The Office Experience. The exhibition opens in Chicago on Oct. 15.

The tour will be similar to the Friends pop-up and will travel to other locations. Other cities on the tour will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to partner with Universal Live Entertainment to create The Office Experience, the first official interactive experience based on The Office,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X. “We have no doubt that this incredible city, with its millions of residents and visitors, will provide the perfect backdrop for the world premiere of The Office Experience.”

Michael Silver, president of global business development for Universal Parks & Resorts, said, “We are delighted that Superfly X is presenting the world’s largest official interactive fan experience based on the beloved series, The Office.” He continued, “The Office is more popular than ever, and we are thrilled that its millions of fans around the world will now be able to live the experience as well as view it on Peacock.”

Superfly X was founded in 2020 as a global-themed entertainment division of Superfly that allows guests to experience their favorite entertainment properties in person. Universal Live Entertainment is a branch of Universal Parks and Resorts that works to bring touring shows, immersive exhibitions and other productions to different cities around the world.

The Office was based on the U.K. series of the same name from creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The American version starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Ed Helms.

The Office Experience will be open until Jan. 17. Tickets are currently on sale.

