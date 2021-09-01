Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited For Its New Vegan Mayo

In our dream world, we’d like to make cinnamon rolls from scratch every weekend. (Or wake up to them freshly prepared for us, along with a mimosa or two.) In the real world, mornings are a scramble, and we’ll take every shortcut to an epic brunch we can get. But when you’re staring at the rows of refrigerated dough at the grocery store, you’ll soon realize…they all kinda look the same. Which one’s worth your money (and effort)? That’s where we come in: Over the past three weeks, we’ve snacked on sweets morning, noon and night—causing friends to vow never to eat a bun again, or at least until next week—to bring you the best store-bought cinnamon rolls on the market. (And OK, one honorable mention that can’t quite qualify as a cinnamon roll…but it’s just too good to leave out.)