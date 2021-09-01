Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Wendy Conklin of Chair Whimsy: “Add fun books stacked on a table”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd fun books stacked on a table. Pick whimsical themes with colorful covers. Turn the titles all facing one way so you and your guests can read it. Pick topics that no one would suspect you like…this adds a bit of mystery to you!. As part of my series on...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Blakely
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chairs#Marriages#Chair Whimsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

Sometimes it’s best to live in a space for a little while before making any changes to it. Your tastes and preferences might evolve as you settle in, or it might take some time to notice what the space needs, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint in your living room or just a strategically placed mirror. If you’re lucky, you may even realize that the room you’ve been dying to decorate just needs one simple change to make it perfect.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

5 Interior Design Ideas for Inexpensive Art—From Wall Rugs to Framed Memories

TURNS OUT you can improve the way you feel by lazily staring at nicely decorated walls. “Incorporating art and color into your home design will have a positive impact on your mood and overall health,” said Jessica Shaw of New York’s Turett Collaborative architecture and design firm, citing studies from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. And the nerve-calming wall installation doesn’t have to be a 19th-century Arcadian masterpiece. It can be baskets, even an array of hats. “It’s authenticity that counts,” Ms. Shaw said. “What is that thing for you? What gives you a hit of dopamine or serotonin? If a collection of old Levi’s is a genuine reflection of you, go ahead and frame them.” Other substitutes for pricey artwork: a group of trip mementos, a public-domain photograph that reflects your obsession with katydids. Here, design pros offer their favorite low-cost alternatives to an Alice Neel original.
Interior Designveranda.com

Designer Charlotte Moss Breaks Down Veere Grenney's Fascinating Design Ethos

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Summer writes whimsical tales

For as long as she can remember, Lorna Summer loved to write. At the age of four, she was brainstorming magical characters for her stories and spilling her creative thoughts onto blank pages. Wickenburg resident Summer joined the Hassayampa Writer’s Club about four years ago after moving to Wickenburg from...
Celebritiescityscenecolumbus.com

Bob Ross documentary, self-help book and pasta

TV host Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor on his show The Joy of Painting, but a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy trees. A new documentary on Netflix, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, interrogates that legacy.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Dims’ new furniture collections champion diversity in design

When Eugene Kim, a former VP of a tech start-up, founded the Dims furniture and design label back in 2018, he was guided by a simple mission – to create sustainably made, forward-thinking designs at an accessible price to boot. Three years later, Kim has done just that, raising the benchmark for what accessible design should look like.
LifestyleEmily Henderson

“Have I Lost My Actual Mind?” Exploring The Return Of Real Whimsy

Have you ever looked at a pile of your recent purchases and been like, “uh…wait…am I okay?” Because that’s been my internal monologue recently, and I’d like to talk about it. Historically, I’ve been a little early to new trends, but this one may just be a little too left field (even for me). We photoshopped a few of my latest vintage buys together – maybe you can take a peek and then hit me with your diagnosis, yeah?
Books & Literaturemarthastewart.com

12 Coffee Table Books That Your Guests Will Actually Pick Up and Peruse

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Martha's guide to gardening and flower arranging is packed with beautiful photographs of thriving blossoms, shots of Martha's home, and tidbits of her plant wisdom—it's the next best thing to bringing your garden indoors.
IndustryPosted by
Axios

Farm to tray table: Airline menus add local fare

Your menu options, if you happen to find yourself in the first-class cabin of a Delta flight from Seattle to Boston this fall:. Skagit River Farms Polish kielbasa with Beecher’s cauliflower mash, or pan-roasted chicken with fingerling potatoes, Skagit River Farms bacon and Walla Walla caramelized onions in a kimchi butter sauce.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

When this collection was coming together I was traveling a lot in cars. It wasn’t something I did growing up. Before moving to the US from Vietnam at 14, I was rarely inside a car. Then, growing up in Philadelphia, we had three cars. From the first collection, I was fascinated by the idea of protection. We decided to go back to that and make clothes that mimic being inside a car.
Agriculturepanolian.com

Specialty peppers are fun in gardens and on tables

As I wrote this column, I also was watching the weather as Hurricane Ida aimed for the northern Gulf of Mexico. As such, I spent time in the garden picking and harvesting various crops that I don’t want to lose. One group of plants I harvested were my specialty peppers...
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Herald

Why are you hiring an interior designer?

Editor's note: Joseph Pubillones is taking some time off. This column originally published in 2017. Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult --...
PhotographyThe Verge

Karl Poyzer on his creative journey, finding joy in 3D, and creating a Vimeo staff pick

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists have had their mediums closed off to them. With the limitations set on production teams and the complex logistics of getting back on set, some artists have had to find new ways to express themselves — like Karl Poyzer, a director of photography who took the time during the pandemic to dive into 3D artwork in Blender, with the goal of having fun and doing things his own way. This track would not only allow him to develop a fan base and fresh style but also to start a short film series, Floaters, that won a Vimeo Staff pick due to its amazing visuals, efficient storytelling, and — most importantly — its British humor.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Millennial Source

Do your coffee table books have substance?

Home décor wouldn’t be complete without a couple of hefty coffee table books on display, but do any of yours have substance? Most people buy coffee table books as decorative elements to spark conversation or fish for compliments. If you’ve actually read your coffee table books, then you’re one of a select few. Coffee table books collect dust on a coffee table of any shape or size. It’s often a hardback with bold design or an intriguing title that would entice a trend follower to buy it in a bookstore, but not enough to read it. They would flip through the pages in search of pictures, at most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy