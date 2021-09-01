Dr. Fernando Pena & Dr. Julie Thompson of Julieta: “Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners”

We are all on our own unique journey. No matter the industry, competition is everywhere. It’s what fuels the economy. It’s important however to recognize your own goals and do your best to not compare yourself to others around you. Someone else may be receiving more opportunities than you, or doing something that seems fun, but first, you do not know what they have going on in their personal life. And second, we are all on our unique path with our own experiences. Trust that each opportunity you receive is meant for you and be grateful to be a part of the experience. The less comparing you do the more you see how blessed you are in your own life and can express your true authentic self. Watch how the opportunities roll in then. Shift your focus from watching others onto yourself.