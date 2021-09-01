Dr. Fernando Pena & Dr. Julie Thompson of Julieta: “Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners”
Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners. A great partner will give honest loving feedback while the other great partner will try to view that feedback as genuinely caring. This can feel like criticism if not delivered with the best intentions and consideration and with careful timing. We are both driven people, wanting the best, and sometimes we need to pause and dial back to make sure we are coming from a loving place. We work hard on this one together.
