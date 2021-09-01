Jessica Sheppard & Rhaelyn Gillespie of Taurah: “Don’t second guess yourself”

Early in my grandmotherhood, I almost made a terrible mistake. My ten-month-old granddaughter was home from day care with a fever, so I went over to babysit. Toward the evening, the baby’s fever spiked to a terrifying 106.8. By then my son-in-law was home. My first impulse was to panic, but my granddaughter seemed … well, she seemed okay, somehow, just very hot. I was trying to take cues from my son-in-law, who seemed concerned but not inclined to rush to the ER. I was still learning the delicate dance of being a grandma—loving a child as fiercely as if she were your own, yet knowing that she isn’t actually yours.