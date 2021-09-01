From Publix to soccer, this year's 40 Under 40 represent Tampa Bay's vast business community

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Solutions Provider, Rebura, is pleased to announce it will be hiring for fresh new talent to take its Tampa, Florida office base to the next level. Rebura has seen impressive growth over the past year, further exacerbated by the need for digital transformations and cloud services following the novel coronavirus pandemic. The sharp rise in demand now means the firm needs even more dedicated and talented professionals on board to help them build and secure AWS infrastructure for their clients. The news comes after a boom in the Floridian city’s cloud tech market, and the subsequent continued investment which has boosted it to become a rapidly emerging hub in the southeast. But, with the market so underserved and plenty of fresh local talent in Tampa, Rebura are looking to expand their team. The firm will initially be looking to recruit 10 new starters, with a view to growing this to over 30 within the next 4 to 5 months. On the new vacancies, Managing Director and Founder of Rebura, Aaron Rees said: “The pandemic placed a lot of pressure on the cloud technology market, meaning more companies than ever were not only relying on the power of the cloud to hold and transmit data, but also to bring in professionals who understood how it works”. He added: “Tampa in particular experienced soaring demand for professionals and providers within the cloud space, so we are thrilled to be bringing our expertise and experience to an area where the market is already thriving and to help businesses that may otherwise have struggled from the impact of COVID-19". The new roles will be primarily focused on tech sales, with Rebura looking for cutting-edge cloud talent that can grow with the brand and contribute to their vision of helping businesses of all sizes as they build and optimize apps and their workloads on AWS. “We are in search of talented and dedicated AWS professionals who are a cut above the rest and are excited and experienced in carrying out truly impactful digital transformations,” said Aaron Rees. “The positions we are offering include generous benefits packages, on top of the opportunity to work alongside a rapidly growing and leading AWS Advanced Consulting Partner”. Rebura is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to encouraging a diverse and inclusive workforce.