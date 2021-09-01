Cancel
From Publix to soccer, this year's 40 Under 40 represent Tampa Bay's vast business community

By Pam Huff
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The businesspeople chosen this year for the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40 awards are standing out in their respective fields across the area.

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

