The Morning Drip (Michigan football talk) - Sept. 1, 2021

By Isaiah Hole
 6 days ago
Every weekday morning, WolverinesWire publisher Isaiah Hole shares his thoughts about the latest happenings with Michigan football, whether it be talking about the games, the roster, the latest news or tertiary items. Get your day started right with The Morning Drip, presented by WolverinesWire.

On today’s episode:

-Did Vincent Gray throw a massive amount of shade at Don Brown?

-Why the coaching changes could help Michigan football be better outside of an Xs and Os sense

-Why the culture change narrative is a big deal

-And much more.

So grab a cup of coffee and dig into what’s going on with the Michigan Wolverines along with WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole, every single weekday!

Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan Statedailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Ohio StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Not Shying Away From Ohio State

If there's one thing Michigan fans are painfully aware of at this point, it's that Ohio State has dominated the Wolverines for the better part of the last two decades. In fact, the 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How much is Ohio State football favored by against Oregon? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s streak of being a double-digit home favorite appears secure for Saturday’s game against Oregon. The Buckeyes opened as an 11.5-point favorite per Vegas Insider. By Sunday afternoon, that spread had grown to 14 points. That line was likely influenced by Oregon’s narrow 31-24 victory over Fresno State and the uncertain injury status of Ducks defensive players such as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dru Mathis.
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

Update on injury to Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell exited Saturday’s season opener against Western Michigan, just a few minutes after a 76-yard touchdown reception. “I was watching Bell when he was trying to leave the field. He tried his best to put weight on that right knee but every time he did, he would just collapse in pain,” ESPN’s Kris Budden said on the broadcast. “Jim Harbaugh went to go allow the family members to go stand next to Bell as he’s being treated.”

