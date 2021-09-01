Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Tax Court OKs estate's marital deduction

journalofaccountancy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decedent's marriage is held valid based on the place-of-celebration rule. The Tax Court examined the validity of a marriage, rather than a previous divorce, in determining which of a decedent's wives was the surviving spouse for purposes of the decedent's estate's marital deduction. Facts: Semone Grossman married his first...

www.journalofaccountancy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Tax#Tax Deductions#Tax Law#The Tax Court#Mexican#Jewish#Orthodox#United States Estate#Israeli#Sec#Estate Of Goldwater#Cir#Grabois V Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
EconomyAccountingWEB

Why the Tax Court Denied a Theft Loss

In the case of theft loss due to embezzelment, it’s up the business to prove the existence of the loss. In a new case, Torres, TC Memo 2021-66, 6/2/21, the business owner failed to meet his burden of proof. If a small business is victimized from inside by embezzlement, the...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

IRS probes promoters of tax-deductible property easements

The IRS is hot on the tail of promoters of tax-deductible easements who are allegedly inflating values to increase those deductions. The agency is challenging $21 billion in deductions over a three-year period from 2016 to 2018, Bloomberg reported. It is going after promoters who sell deals through brokers, accountants and lawyers, and who market the projects as tax-deduction generators. The issue has become an enforcement priority, according to the publication.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

9th Circuit scraps Tinder age discrimination class settlement. Was it a ‘sweetheart deal’?

(Reuters) - Few phrases are more loaded in class action litigation than “reverse auction” and “sweetheart deal.”. When a class settlement is described as a sweetheart deal, or when a defendant is accused of engaging in a reverse auction to settle on the cheap, the implication is that class counsel compromised the best interests of the class, presumably in order to collect fees for themselves. The words smack of collusion and shady motives.
Congress & CourtsYubaNet

IRS civil tax lawsuits are only half the number of a decade ago

The number of civil tax lawsuits filed in federal court remains steady, but are only half the number of a decade ago according to data analyzed by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a research institute at Syracuse University. This decline is likely due to severe funding and staffing cuts imposed on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by Congress which has caused a sharp reduction in IRS audits and collection enforcement.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

IRS tax lawsuits decreased in federal courts

The amount of civil tax lawsuits filed by the Internal Revenue Service in federal court this year is only half the number of a decade ago, but has held steady since last year. A report issued Tuesday by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, attributed the decline to the funding and staffing cuts at the IRS over the year, which has led to a plummeting number of IRS audits and collection enforcement. The latest available data from the federal courts indicated that in July 2021, only 47 new federal civil tax lawsuits were filed, according to TRAC. Over the past 10 months, there have been just 446 suits. If the same pace of filings continues for the final two months of fiscal year 2021, TRAC projects the number of new tax lawsuits this year will be 535, approximately the same level seen during this past fiscal year, when 520 lawsuits were filed.
Economyartvoice.com

Estate Planning and the ‘Death Tax’

Back in the 1980s, family businesses and farms were decimated by death taxes. We may well be on our way to this happening again. Our government is printing money at an unprecedented rate. Our astronomical national debt gets higher by the second. At some point, somebody has to pay for this! The only way to ever cover this debt will be to take the money from “the rich.”
Income Taxabovethelaw.com

How Law Firm Owners Can Legally Get Around The $10,000 State And Local Tax Deduction Limitation

When the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in 2017, one of the more controversial provisions was the $10,000 limitation of the state and local tax deduction. For those who paid high state income and sales taxes, this resulted in a tax increase because the limitation increased their taxable income. It was criticized as a punishment against Democrat-leaning states that tended to have higher state income taxes and higher costs of living.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Court rules inherited 401(k) funds are protected in bankruptcy

ERISA is the creditor protection gold standard for company retirement plans. But what happens when those plans are inherited? Does the ERISA protection carry over to beneficiaries? One court says “yes.”. In the case of Dockins (In re: Dockins, No. 20-10119), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of...
Income TaxUS News and World Report

17 States With Estate and Inheritance Taxes

If you plan to leave significant assets to heirs, you need to watch out for estate and inheritance taxes. The federal estate tax applies to combined gross assets and prior taxable gifts that exceed $11.7 million per individual and $23.4 million for couples in 2021. However, some states have lower estate tax thresholds.
LawLaw.com

Girardi Keese Bankruptcy Trustee Files Third Lawsuit Seeking Millions in Legal Fees

Bankruptcy trustee Elissa Miller's latest lawsuit focuses on a case involving residents suing Exide Technologies over lead exposure. The lawsuit seeks legal fees from attorneys Robert Finnerty and Robert Mandell and alleges Girardi Keese was entitled to $2.19 million. Robert Finnerty, a former partner at Girardi Keese, called the trustee's...
Presidential ElectionKevinMD.com

SLAT: An important estate planning strategy for physicians to lower President Biden’s estate tax

For married physicians looking into estate planning strategies, one thing to keep in mind is how to make best use of spousal benefits in reducing taxes or providing for a surviving spouse or other beneficiaries. For wealthy physicians, a spousal lifetime access trust, or SLAT, may provide a viable vehicle for avoiding estate taxes for both spouses and protecting assets from creditors while at the same time providing distributions that will benefit the beneficiary spouse.
Income TaxTax Foundation

Reviewing Benefits of the State and Local Tax Deduction by County in 2018

As Congress considers repealing or making more generous the $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap in the budget reconciliation process, it is helpful to review how the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is taken by taxpayers across U.S. counties. Using 2018 data from the Internal Revenue Service, we can examine how much SALT taxpayers reported paying on their tax returns and how much SALT was deducted under its cap.
Income Taxthebalance.com

What Is the Three-Year Rule for Estate Taxes?

The three-year rule states that assets gifted within three years of a person’s death must be included in the value of their estate for tax purposes. It’s meant to prevent people from giving away money or property to reduce their taxable estate leading up to their death. Some narrow exceptions...
Income TaxWJBF.com

Secret IRS files show tax cut benefits for wealthy

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new report by ProPublica reveals former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts benefited more than just the middle class, the ultra-wealthy took a slice of the pie as well. “What we were able to do that is unusual here is connect the lobbying to what...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Chicago Defender

Supreme Court OKs Resuming Evictions Amidst Pandemic

The Supreme Court is moving full steam ahead by letting evictions restart throughout the country after being stalled due to the pandemic, The Detroit News reports. The Supreme Court is also preventing the Biden administration from pushing a temporary ban initially created to help alleviate the already-strained pocketbooks of residents who might have suffered job loss and fallen on hard times financially overall because of the worldwide crisis.
Income Taxpontevedrarecorder.com

New tax proposals mean you should review your estate plan

As we have written previously, a number of tax proposals being considered in Congress could significantly affect gifting and estate plans. There are planning strategies to help protect your estate from future tax changes, so now is a good time to look at your estate plan and see if you need to make adjustments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy