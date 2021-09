Years in current role: 6 (16 years with JSL) I love being part of a collaborative, forward-looking organization. I enjoy spending time with our elders and learning about their lives and experiences. I love that our culture inspires passion for our elders, patients, and clients. Our dedicated and caring staff is also something that I love about my role. Being able to lead such an impressive and committed team of heroes during the Pandemic is something I will always remember and never forget.