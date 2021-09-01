Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley Shows Off Her 'Serious Face' In New Photos

Royalty Brown looked so adorable in a stunning blue dress as she and her mom, Nia Guzman, attended the premiere of Camila Cabello’s new movie, ‘Cinderella.’. Royalty Brown, 7, stole the show at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s Cinderella adaptation on Monday, Aug. 30. The daughter of Chris Brown, 32, attended the star-studded celebration of Camila Cabello‘s new film with her mom Nia Guzman, 38, at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and Royalty adorably stopped for a few photos as she strolled through the purple carpet. Royalty looked like a princess herself in her beautiful blue dress and black shoes, and she added to her dazzling look by carrying around a small but stylish purse.