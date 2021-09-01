Line items

Cancel
journalofaccountancy.com
Cover picture for the articleIRS does not acquiesce to Sixth Circuit's holding on split-dollar regs. In Action on Decision 2021-2, the IRS stated its nonacquiescence to the holding in Machacek, 906 F.3d 429 (6th Cir. 2018), rev'g T.C. Memo. 2016-55, that the economic benefits of a compensatory split-dollar life insurance arrangement may be treated as a distribution with respect to stock under Sec. 301. The case concerned an S corporation's owner-employee, John Machacek Jr., whose life was insured under a policy for which the S corporation paid an annual premium. The Tax Court held, and the IRS argued before the Sixth Circuit, that payments must be taken into account according to their character and that payments that arise from an employer-employee relationship, like those in Machacek, are compensation, not distributions subject to Sec. 301. However, in reversing the Tax Court, the Sixth Circuit focused on Regs. Sec. 1.301-1(q)(1)(i), which states that the provision of economic benefits by a corporation to its shareholder pursuant to a split-dollar insurance arrangement is treated as a distribution of property to a shareholder, which it found rendered irrelevant arguments that the arrangement was compensatory.

#Sec#S Corporation#Insurance#Tax Levy#Sixth Circuit#The Tax Court#The Sixth Circuit#Cobra#Medicare#Arpa#Cca
