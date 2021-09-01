Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Week 1 Football Uniforms Revealed

By Jack Foster
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7kl5_0bjSZlDR00

Vol Nation is less than 48 hours away from witnessing Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Football Volunteers go toe to toe with Bowling Green to kickoff both the 2021 season and the 100th season of playing at Neyland Stadium. The likes of starting quarterback Joe Milton, stud wideout Velus Jones Jr. and senior lockdown cornerback Alontae Taylor will be sporting the "classics," as the Tennessee Football Twitter page calls it, for their Week 1 uniforms. The classics feature the infamous Tennessee orange tops with ice white bottoms.

The official tweet via the Tennessee Football Twitter page unveiling the uniforms can be seen below:

The 100th season in Neyland Stadium kicks off Thursday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Expectations will be high, fireworks will pound the eardrums and electricity will fill the air as Heupel and co. take the field to hopefully begin the year with a comfortable Week 1 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

How to Watch: Via the SEC Network at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. PT

Livestream at ESPN.com/watch

Radio Broadcast at UTSports.tv.

Terrestrial radio broadcast: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1

Information via Daniella Medina of the Knoxville News Sentinel

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

