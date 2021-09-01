2021 tax software survey
As tax season 2021 dawned, CPA tax preparers and their clients were already adept at managing COVID-19-related constraints from the previous year, and by the end of this year's season (postponed to May 17) this evolution of tax practices' ways of working had become second nature, if not permanent. But retroactive tax relief passed by Congress well into the season, on March 11, while welcome, complicated millions of returns in process or already filed. Because practitioners looked to tax preparation software providers to update their systems correspondingly, this year's survey asked about that experience in addition to performance by the usual measures.www.journalofaccountancy.com
