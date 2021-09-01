Former state senator held to be a disqualified person with respect to charity
Tax Court holds against a former Pennsylvania legislator despite his never having been the organization's officer or employee. The Tax Court granted partial summary judgment to the IRS, holding that the plaintiff was a disqualified person with respect to a tax-exempt organization for purposes of the excise tax imposed by Sec. 4958 on excess benefit transactions. It held that he was in a position to exercise substantial influence over the charity.www.journalofaccountancy.com
Comments / 0