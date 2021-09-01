Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Election Integrity Legislation

While governors across the country are publicly announcing their support for receiving Afghan refugees, Special Immigrant Visa holders and applicants in their home state, one official who has been silent on the matter is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It is uncharacteristic of Abbott to be so mum on the issue, since just a year and a half ago, he rushed to make Texas the first state to opt out of the federal refugee resettlement program. Now, as the first 300 Afghan refugees escape the chaos of their home country and arrive in the Lone Star State, Abbott must stand on the right side of history and proclaim that these Afghans are welcome.