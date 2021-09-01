Cancel
Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Election Integrity Legislation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the passage of Senate Bill 1, which will protect the integrity of our elections in Texas:. "Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session. Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas."

