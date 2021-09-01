International Overdose Awareness Day Celebrated at Prairie Creek Park
Two years ago at Veterans Park in downtown Frankfort was the last appearance public appearance for the International Overdose Awareness Day. That is until Tuesday night when the special event made a return trip this time at the new Prairie Creek Park venue in downtown Frankfort as individuals and organizations came together for the event which highlighted guest speakers, peer to peer recovery support, Narcan training, treatment resources and the wall of remembrance to go along with live music and food.clintoncountydailynews.com
