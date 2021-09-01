2021 tax software survey: Shares of respondents and product and company information

In this year’s tax software survey by the JofA and The Tax Adviser, 2,154 CPAs assessed the software they used to prepare 2020 tax returns for a fee. The survey was conducted June 1–15, 2021. The shares of respondents using each of 13 software products identified in the survey’s questions, in total and in smaller and larger firms, along with information about basic packages and features of seven of the most-used products, are shown below. More information and analysis of the survey results is available in articles in the September 2021 issues of The Tax Adviser and the JofA.