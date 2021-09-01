Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

A State Department spokesperson said Monday that the U.S. government assisted in the overland evacuation of four U.S. citizens from Afghanistan. The spokesperson said that the family was met by U.S. Embassy staff in a neighboring country at the border of Afghanistan. A U.S. official who first confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press did not offer further detail due to security measures “and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.” It is not clear in which specific country the family was met by U.S. Embassy staff.