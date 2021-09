OSGOOD - The Jac-Cen-Del volleyball team played host to Shawe Memorial. In the varsity contest, Shawe won in three sets 25-16, 25-15, 27-25. "We really struggled tonight to play our game. We were caught off guard in a lot of areas and played extremely slow. We were able to come back and play a close third set, but were not able to finish the set to keep the match alive," Coach Schmeltz said. "We have a lot of positive pieces but are struggling to put it all together. The kids continue to work hard and we look forward to continued improvement as the season goes on."