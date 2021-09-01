Affordable trips you can still snag as Labor Day approaches

Labor Day will cost more in 2021 for those not watching their wallets, but there are alternativesPhoto: Nicole Herrero. Labor Day’s weekend reservation volume is 89% higher compared to the bookings we saw in 2020 and a 46% increase from pre-COVID 2019, according to a recent study released by Guesty, a property management platform for the short-term and vacation rental industry. However, with the average nightly rate this year for Labor Day weekend being around $314/night, a 29% increase from 2020 pricing ($244/night) and a 52% increase compared to pre-COVID 2019 rates ($207/night), many Americans will, understandably, choose more budget-friendly ways to spend the upcoming holiday.
