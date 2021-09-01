Tin Cup breaks records, again
Tim Adams held a captive audience. The executive director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley stood before a crowd of nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and donors on the lawn outside the Moose Creek Ranch barn on the evening of Aug. 25. For the first time, nonprofit representatives and Challengers (donors who contribute to the match fund) had gathered to celebrate the Tin Cup Awards together, rather than attending separate events.www.tetonvalleynews.net
