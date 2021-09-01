Begin Again: Arts Calendar September 2 – 8
Labor Day weekend always feels like both the end and the beginning — summer slips away as a lively new season is buzzing. This year things are less clear, with reasons for hope and compelling reasons for caution too as we feel the urge to get back to being busy with all the things. A full month of art, books and performance nevertheless bravely kicks off this weekend with a raucous (outdoor) poetry and music slam and new gallery exhibitions all over town offering evocative ceramics, art on coasters, a transcendental take on the Wizard of Oz, visual art inspired by Black literature and possible futures, and much more.www.laweekly.com
Comments / 0