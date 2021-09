SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is gearing up for their Fall Program Season with by adding new programs for youth to their lineup. In addition to many of the favorites such as swim lessons, martial arts, gymnastics classes, Nerf battles, and a STEM & Robotics Club, they are launching a Young Leaders Club for youth ages 10 to 14. The Young Leaders Club will give opportunities for volunteering at the Y and in the community while also leading a new Youth Activities Committee and forming friendships by participating in fun events like horseback riding, zip lining, taking leadership trips and so much more.