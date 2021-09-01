Cancel
Not Understanding Their Most Important Function

Teton Valley News
 6 days ago

I was not surprised at the vote of the school board on Monday. Disappointed yes, but not surprised. Mask mandates are hard to prescribe, even though their effectiveness is proven. The most important thing that any oversight board is to ensure the safety of those they oversee. They shouldn’t be playing to the vocal few whose lame protests are pure theater.

