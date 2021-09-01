Study ranks purchasing power of top 10 S.C. counties
Curious about the S.C. counties where residents make the most money? The folks at financial technology company SmartAsset were, and analyzed census data to find answers. The study, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year Community Survey, determined that Beaufort County has both the highest median income ($68,377) and the state’s highest cost of living ($42,537), giving residents there the state’s most purchasing power.columbiabusinessreport.com
Comments / 0