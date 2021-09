As if the rain isn't enough bad news for the day, we have more to report, as COVID rears its ugly head yet again. Unfortunately, the word just came down this morning, that the 2021 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, has been canceled again, due to the rising COVID cases in Piscataquis County and the low vaccination rates. This is especially disappointing because the event was also postponed in the summer of 2020. Townsquare Media has been proud to be a part of this exciting day for the last several years, and we hope to be a part of it for many years to come.