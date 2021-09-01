Cancel
GoFundMe set up for six Kentucky players' defense attorneys

By Ashton Pollard about 5 hours
A GoFundMe has been set up for six Kentucky players facing first-degree burglary charges linked to a fraternity party, including one player, Vito Tisdale, who is also charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly brandishing a firearm.

The fund will be used to pay for the legal defense of the players as well as any additional expenses. Any funds not used will go to another GoFundMe set up for Chris Oats, a Kentucky linebacker who suffered a stroke in May 2020. As of the morning of Sept. 1, just over $15,500 had been raised.

What is known about the case

According to the official Lexington Police Department news release, three individuals allegedly entered the residence on March 6, 2021 where the party was occurring uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return.

A short time later, the three football players allegedly returned with additional subjects. The players them reportedly broke in against students trying to barricade the doors, and began assaulting partygoers, according to Eric Crawford of WDRB in Louisville. Court records state that a “physical altercation” occurred, but they did not give details.

Last Wednesday, the RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Joel Williams and Tisdale pleaded not guilty to the first-degree burglary charges and waived their right to a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court. The case will now go to a grand jury.

Fayette County District Judge Joseph T. Bouvier, the father of former UK wide receiver David Bouvier, ordered the players to stay away from the victims and the site where the incident took place. Alpha Sigma Phi, the fraternity that hosted the party, is on probation.

Tisdale, who has the additional wanton endangerment charge, passed a polygraph test last weekend. It will not be permissible in court.

Mark Stoops stands by his players at this time

In his first press conference of the 2021 season, Kentucky head coach Mike Stoops addressed the situation.

“I know there’s been a few headlines this summer,” Stoops said. “As you know, we pride ourselves on having a disciplined football team and we’ve done things as well as we can for a long time and we’ll continue to do that. We’ll continue to do things right and have discipline on our football team.

“I also stand by our players until I have the evidence that tells me otherwise. So, I hope to have all the players out there but I don’t know; that’s out of my hands. We’ll see what happens. We’ll go from there.”

Stoops and his staff have known about the incident since March. The UK Office of Student Conduct reviewed it and cleared the players to return to the team in June; however, when the charges were made earlier this month, the players were pulled back out of practice.

KSR’s Tyler Thompson contributed to this report.

