Lake launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
If you're looking for a more relaxed adventure, you might want to check out Lake, which launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Lake is set in the Eighties, and focuses on two weeks in the life of Meredith Weiss. Meredith has returned to her hometown of Providence Oaks to stand in for her dad as the town's mail carrier, and you'll have those two weeks to decide on Meredith's future: whether she goes back to her busy city life and her career at a software company, or whether she stays in Providence Oaks. Meredith spends her days delivering mail and catching up with the town's residents, or rebuilding relationships with old friends.www.trueachievements.com
