Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lake launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a more relaxed adventure, you might want to check out Lake, which launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Lake is set in the Eighties, and focuses on two weeks in the life of Meredith Weiss. Meredith has returned to her hometown of Providence Oaks to stand in for her dad as the town's mail carrier, and you'll have those two weeks to decide on Meredith's future: whether she goes back to her busy city life and her career at a software company, or whether she stays in Providence Oaks. Meredith spends her days delivering mail and catching up with the town's residents, or rebuilding relationships with old friends.

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Are Having a Big Restock Day

If you've been unable to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, today has been a very good day so far, as it's easily the biggest restock of next-gen consoles in weeks, if not months, if not all year. The Xbox Series X, and especially the PS5, have been very challenging to buy in 2021, just like in 2020. Component shortages, production delays, and the ongoing shipping crisis continues to limit stock of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with sky-high demand and a healthy reseller market exasperating the problem.
Video GamesIGN

The PS5 and PS4 Price for Psychonauts 2 Is Obscenely More Than What It Is on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

With Double Fine's excellent Psychonauts 2 out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it seems that Microsoft has reserved the worst pricing for those who prefer to play the game on Sony's consoles. IGN India readers pointed us in the direction of the India price for Psychonauts 2 on PS5 and PS4. According to Microsoft's listing on the PlayStation Store, you'll be paying Rs. 4,995 for the privilege of playing it on either console.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — August 23rd to 29th

Get ready for another packed week of new Xbox releases — a bumper crop of 24 new games is heading to the Xbox platform this week, including some pretty big launches and another great get for Game Pass. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the first of the two big releases this...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

NHL 22 Announced To Release October For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, And Xbox One

It’s that time of year again when the annual sports titles start coming out. One of potentially the more overlooked ones is NHL. The hockey sport will get represented once again this year as EA Sports has announced NHL 22. This year’s edition looks like it’ll be familiar for fans, but will have some pretty big changes with improved graphics, a new engine and next gen versions.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Windjammers 2 Announced for PS4 & PS5, Beta Launching Tomorrow

Earlier today, Dotemu announced in a press release that Windjammers 2 will be coming to the PS4 and PS5 at the same time as the PC, Switch, and Stadia versions. On top of that, the PlayStation versions of Windjammers 2 will be included in the beta testing for this new game that launches later this year.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
TechnologyGamespot

The Elder Scrolls Online's PS5 And Xbox Series X Upgrade Detailed

Like several other games from the previous generation of console gaming, The Elder Scrolls Online is getting an enhanced edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As part of the Waking Flame DLC, dynamic resolution scaling for performance mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will be enabled, giving the game a visual performance of between 1080p-2160p and 60fps on the Xbox Series X and PS5, while the Xbox Series S will render the game at 1080p resolution and the same frame-rate.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Skyrim releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on its 10th anniversary

Skyrim returns… Once again… Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim will be released with various improvements on next-gen consoles. Probably the biggest news is that this version will also be released for PlayStation 5. With the acquisition of Bethesda by Xbox, it was a matter of curiosity whether games such as The Elders Scrolls would take place on Sony’s platforms. At least, PlayStation lovers will also have this game.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Skyrim Anniversary Edition Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X With 500 Mods

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will debut in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X, among others. In the set, apart from the game and the expansions, we will find 500 fan-made mods. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition debuts on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this November. Bethesda has announced the release of the next version of the 2011 game. Once again we will receive the base game along with the major expansions (Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Hearthfire). A new addition is the integration of over 500 fan mods that are available through the Creation Club and possible technical improvements to the game.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s when RiMS Racing launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

When we see simulation racing games, most of the time, the main focus is on racing cars. With the first simulation game from RaceWard Studios, RiMS Racing, the cars are given the boot, and focus shifts instead to racing and maintaining motorcycles. Depending on where you are in the world, you may already have access to RiMS Racing, but for console gamers in the US, the launch hasn’t happened yet – here’s when RiMS Racing will be available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch here in the US.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Quake Remaster is now Available on Nintendo Switch, PS, Xbox and PC

Earlier today, it was revealed that the original Quake got an official ESRB rating for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch indicating a possible remaster to the respective consoles. The reveal and actual release of the Quake Remaster happened during QuakeCon 2021, where it was officially revealed that Quake Remaster is already up on all platforms and available to purchase.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

13 of the Longest Games to Play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Rune Factory series 15th anniversary special website & trailer launched

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series, and Marvelous has launched a special commemorative website to celebrate. Marvelous also shared a trailer that gives us a look back at each entry from the simulation RPG series. Marvelous released the first Rune Factory for Nintendo DS in August...
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

xCloud is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday season

Microsoft has been making waves in recent months with the popularity of Xbox Game Pass. Part of Game Pass Ultimate is Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), which lets you stream certain games without having to worry about bulky downloads. The company has just announced the streaming service is coming to Xbox consoles for the first time during the 2021 holiday season.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Xbox Series X/S Controllers

The Xbox Series X|S offers a wealth of functionality and features that Xbox fans have been waiting for. However, if you want more gaming options or plan to play local couch co-op, you may want to consider an additional Xbox Series X|S controller. From much-needed personalization to specific gaming genre...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Wild at Heart Announced for Both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kids announced on Twitter that the acclaimed adventure game, The Wild at Heart, is on its way to the PlayStation 4 and to the Nintendo Switch, in both digital and physical form. The game’s release date was not revealed, but together with the post,...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One will soon get cloud gaming

A few months back, Microsoft promised that Xbox cloud gaming would make its way to Xbox consoles. While that day has not yet arrived, we now at least have a solid release window: holiday 2021. Before the end of the year, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One owners will be able to stream full games to their consoles rather than having to download individual titles. Eventually, this feature will also let Xbox One players experience Xbox Series X/S-exclusive games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy