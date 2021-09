Genshin Impact players have had an eventful August so far, as the v2.0 update brought in a whole new region, Inazuma, for them to explore. Mihoyo also dropped a surprise announcement recently, informing us that all players will receive a 5-star character for free starting with the new 2.1 update. And now, Genshin Impact 2.1 is here, expanding the Inazuma region and bringing along some of the most anticipated characters in the game, notably the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, the thunder-type counterpart to Venti and Zhongli; as well as introducing new bosses and mechanics. The new update to one of the best games on Android arrives on September 1, 2021.