Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

We're a long way from Maryland

By Joe Cook
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJQGu_0bjSVd0n00
Will Gallagher/Inside Texas

You may have been on your way to Austin for the first Texas football game under the watch of head coach Tom Herman. Excitement for the new era under a Dave Campbell’s Texas Football cover-coach was rampant. The cake, which had supposedly been baked, was only lacking icing the Urban Meyer acolyte and his staff would provide.

Where were you on September 2, 2017?

In the morning, you were probably nursing… okay, gulping… your beverage of choice followed by a Kool-Aid chaser. Holton Hill’s pick-six to start the game probably made you think Texas may have been… actually… back.

As the game wore on, that all changed. Texas lost to the Maryland Terrapins in Austin. The Showband of the Southwest spelled H-E-R-M-A-N out on the field at halftime. Its timing could not have been worse. Longhorn football, as IT’s Paul Wadlington proclaimed, had a staff problem.

The cake assuredly had not been baked. The ingredients that went into making Charlie Strong’s cake had little chance of becoming consumable with his ham-fisted baking techniques.

It may be easy to think that, four years later, history will repeat itself. But the program is a long way from Maryland. Here’s why.

This is a quality offensive line

The fivesome that started versus Maryland, from left to right, was Connor Williams, Patrick Vahe, Zach Shackelford, Jake McMillon, and Tristan Nickelson. Williams and Vahe were mostly known quantities, but were still very young. Though Shackelford’s story had yet to be fully written, at the time it was going through its “young sophomore afflicted by injury” phase. McMillon was an unproven defensive convert. Nickelson gave great effort, but was severely limited.

For Sarkisian’s opener, he enters with a line from left to right: Christian Jones, Denzel Okafor, Jake Majors, Junior Angilau, Derek Kerstetter. Better put, fourth-year junior, sixth-year senior, true sophomore, fourth-year junior, fifth-year senior.

Compared to 2017, that’s a stellar O-line. Compared to lines around the country, that’s a quality O-line. This group will offer Hudson Card protection a step above what Shane Buechele received in Herman’s opener.

Kyle Porter isn’t walking through that door

Against Maryland, Buechele led the Longhorns with… prepare yourself… 15 carries.

15!

Behind him were Kyle Porter with eight carries and Chris Warren with six carries. Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Jerrod Heard also toted the rock one time apiece.

Buechele: 15 carries, 21 yards, one touchdown

Porter: 8 carries, 21 yards

Warren: 6 carries, 31 yards

Humphrey: 1 carry, 21 yards

Heard: 1 carry, four yards.

Don’t expect that to happen again. Bijan Robinson is the undisputed lead back for Sarkisian, and likely will serve as the focal point of the entire offense. He should receive up to 20 touches per game, and even if Texas gets into a deficit against the Ragin’ Cajuns, he’ll be a part of the effort to dig the Longhorns out of it.

Whether the game reaches a moment of desperation for the Longhorns or not, Robinson brings talent the 2017 running back group simply could not provide, even if you assembled each player’s best attribute. He’ll have a higher quality offensive line to run behind, too. His backups, Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson, each would have been Herman’s best option in 2017.

Tight End

In 2017, after Andrew Beck was lost in camp, the position consisted of Garrett Gray, transfer Kendall Moore, and true freshman Cade Brewer.

In 2021, the position consists of fifth-year senior Cade Brewer, junior Jared Wiley, and a stable of promising true freshmen.

True freshman Gunnar Helm, Sarkisian’s third tight end, would be a better option than those available to Herman in his first season.

Between the headsets

Remember the most recent national title game?

That guy is running the show. While recruiting may be somewhat stagnant, Sarkisian didn’t just forget how to call plays and run an offense. Will he have to adjust to not having players like Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and DeVonta Smith? Of course. Are there still strong options available with players like Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, and Joshua Moore? Of course.

Texas chose Sarkisian, but Sarkisian also chose Texas. He wouldn’t have walked into a situation in which he didn’t think he could succeed early, and he has said as much.

What about the defense?

Defensive coordinators entering their first year at Texas have been able to reap the benefits of good timing and their predecessor’s strong recruiting. Charlie Strong inherited Jordan Hicks, Quandre Diggs, and several others who make a living in the NFL. Todd Orlando had similar good fortune.

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has a senior-laden secondary and experience and depth in the trenches. He may experience another first-year bump like Manny Diaz, Strong, and Orlando before him, but PK has experience in making those performances last and the defensive roster sets up well in Year 2 as well.

There’s some credit to be given to Herman and his former personnel department. He left Sarkisian in a position to do well in his first year and likely beyond, as UT won’t need to “rebuild” after natural attrition following the season.

If there’s a perceived trap coming in the form of Louisiana, it’s a different situation from that of four years ago today.

After all, the program has come a long way from Maryland.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Todd Orlando
Person
Kyle Porter
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shane Buechele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#American Football#The Maryland Terrapins#It#Hudson Card#Longhorns#Ragin#Cajuns#Ohio State#Yahoosportscfb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
Orlando, FLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn era at UCF gets off to a horrible start

This isn’t the way Gus Malzahn envisioned his UCF head coaching career starting. First of all, the UCF-Boise State game was delayed for over an hour in Orlando due to weather. Then, the game finally started, and UCF drove 62 yards on its opening drive. The Knights ended up driving all the way down to Boise State’s 8-yard-line.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban comments on deaths of former Alabama players Jim Fuller and Keith McCants

This week has been a somber one for the University of Alabama as a pair of former football players lost their lives. First, on Wednesday, former Crimson Tide offensive tackle and assistant coach Jim Fuller, formerly the head football coach and later athletic director at Jacksonville State, passed away at the age of 76 following a bout with the coronavirus. Then, early Thursday, Keith McCants, an All-America defender with the Tide in 1989 who later had a stint in the NFL, was found dead in his Florida home at 53 after what appeared to be a drug overdose.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Amari Cooper makes bold claim about NFL wide receiver hierarchy

The Dallas Cowboys’ star receiver Amari Cooper gave reporters Monday a bold claim about his spot in the NFL wideout hierarchy. Cooper told reporters that he feels he’s “the best wide receiver in the league” and is trying to prove it. Amari Cooper best receiver in NFL?. “I think I’m...

Comments / 0

Community Policy