Port Huron, MI

Range Road to receive repairs starting next week

 6 days ago

Portions of a highly traveled road in Port Huron and Kimball Township will be resurfaced starting next week. The St. Clair County Road Commission plans to fully close Range Road for approximately a month starting September 8th between Griswold and Lapeer. That will be in order to allow for the replacement of cross road culverts, shoulders, and new asphalt. The road work will also result in a closure of the I-69 overpass on Range Road about two weeks into the project. The posted detour will involve Griswold, Michigan, and Lapeer Road. The project is financed by county, state, and federal highway funds for a total of $939,000 dollars. The work will be performed by ML Chartier Excavating of Fair Haven and is scheduled to be completed by October 22.

