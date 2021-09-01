Local school could receive grant from Detroit Lions
A local high school could receive a grant from the Detroit Lions as part of their Michigan High School Football Game of the Week contest. The Port Huron High verses Warren Woods Tower game tomorrow has been nominated as one of five games for the contest. The match up with the highest votes will be the winner, which each winning school getting a $550 prize. Voting is open until noon Wednesday on the Detroit Lion’s Website.www.rock1055.com
