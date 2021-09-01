Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The Latest: Osaka advances at US Open as opponent withdraws

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkMDS_0bjSUtzo00
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women’s No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

562K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win

Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke. On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Shocking Upset At The U.S. Open On Sunday Evening

Another day, another big-time upset at the U.S Open in New York. Earlier this week, women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka was upset by 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The tennis world was pretty stunned by Fernandez’s victory. They’re not as much anymore, though. Sunday evening, the Montreal, Quebec native took down another...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Maria Sharapova enjoys her holidays in Italy!

Maria Sharapova has written women's tennis history in recent years, winning at least once every Grand Slam tournament as well as the Wta Finals. A total loot of 36 titles for the Russian girl, who with her enormous talent was considered one of the strongest tennis players of her generation.
TennisESPN

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez stuns Naomi Osaka at US Open

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada ranked 73rd in the world, was confident she could best defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka in their third round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Before this year's US Open, Fernandez had never been past the second round...
TennisPosted by
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Naomi Osaka’s stunning third-round US Open defeat

Defending champion Naomi Osaka lost in the third round of the US Open to 18-year-old Canadian challenger Leylah Fernandez in three sets. Osaka was heavily favored to win not just this match, but the entire tournament, despite dealing with mental health challenges throughout the year. Fernandez, who was ranked 73rd...
Tenniswmleader.com

Sloane Stephens losses to Angelique Kerber at US Open

Some of it can be chalked up to injuries. A bad draw has obviously contributed, too. But after five days, the U.S. Open has not been kind to American women. The latest hit came Friday afternoon when 2017 champion Sloane Stephens failed to build off a strong start in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 16 Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisDaily Star

US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.
TennisTacoma News Tribune

Osaka tosses racket, loses US Open match to Fernandez, 18

Naomi Osaka smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court. Moments later, she chucked her equipment, sending it bouncing and skidding halfway to the net. Then came a full-on spike near the baseline. Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the crowd was booing her for...
TennisWashington Post

The Latest: French Open champ Krejcikova tops Muguruza in NY

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Garbiñe Muguruza does not like the way her loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the U.S. Open ended. Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 6-5 in the second set, then took her time between points in the ensuing tiebreaker of her 6-3, 7-6 (4) win in the fourth round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy