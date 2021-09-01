Cancel
State of Decay 2 Homecoming update adds two new achievements and Trumbull Valley map

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trumbull Valley map featured in the original State of Decay game and has now been fully remastered for State of Decay 2. In the Homecoming patch notes, Undead Labs says the update "delivers a full-size version of Trumbull Valley for the core game, reintegrating the Mount Tanner and Fairfield regions to the map." There will be new areas to scavenge and "new sights to behold," as Undead Labs says it has tweaked both the landscape and the visuals in various places.

www.trueachievements.com

