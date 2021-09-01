State of Decay 2 Homecoming update adds two new achievements and Trumbull Valley map

Swords of Legends Online keeps trucking along, adding two new raids as welll as even more endgame content to the MMORPG. Last month Swords of Legends Online launched a new raid, and the development team behind the MMORPG are releasing two more with this most recent patch. The first raid, the Ice World, sees players transported to the Baxian Plateau, with groups of 10 to 20 players taking on the new challenges presented by the raid. There are two difficulty modes to choose from, with an easy mode unlocking on August 29th, as well as a normal option which hits tomorrow, August 26th. Players will confront the Jadewater Spirit while overcoming unique mechanics that make Ice World's raid more difficult.