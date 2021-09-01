Microsoft has exclusive Xbox news planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. The console has sold out at Amazon and could drop at Game next. Read on for more information.The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from...