Microsoft has exclusive Xbox news planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021
Microsoft will hold a special Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month that will feature some "exclusive news." According to the official event website (thanks, VGC), Microsoft will present a 50-minute showcase on September 30th at 6pm Japan Standard Time (2am PT/ 5am ET/10am BST). Microsoft isn't giving anything away about what will feature during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, but a blurb explaining the presentation says the company has some "exclusive news and content to share."www.trueachievements.com
