North Carolina COVID Clusters in Schools Jump by 62 Percent as State Battles Delta Surge

By Khaleda Rahman
The state has 73 active clusters in K-12 schools, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Cumberland County, NCWRAL

Three Cumberland County schools impacted by COVID-19 clusters

Roseboro, N.C. — Three Cumberland County schools have been impacted by COVID-19 clusters. The district notified parents Wednesday night that all practices and games at Cape Fear High School and Jack Britt High School are temporarily halted due to coronavirus. Another COVID-19 cluster is impacting Beaver Dam Elementary in Roseboro,...
Wake County, NCheraldsun.com

Active COVID clusters reported at 17 Triangle schools. Some have more than 20 cases

New and larger COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported at Triangle schools now that they have all filled up for the new school year. The latest state Department of Health and Human Services’ report of active COVID-19 clusters at schools and daycare centers lists clusters at 11 schools in Wake County, three in Durham County and one each in Granville, Harnett and Johnston counties.

