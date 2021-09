Among the dazzling display of colors in Kentucky darts the most mesmerizing of all birds. Hummingbirds are one of the most popular birds in Kentucky and have captivated people’s interest and attention for a long time. They are an annual jolt of inspiration, hope, and joy for many. But because hummingbirds are incredibly fast and small, these birds can be hard to distinguish from each other. According to Wildlife expert, Scott Shupe, the hummingbird that visits our feeders in Kentucky has quite a story to tell.