Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Noxubee River At Macon. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 32.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 32.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Flood water begins to affect some businesses located one mile south of Macon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Noxubee River Macon 26.0 32.5 Wed 8 pm CDT 31.9 29.5 25.4