Disney World’s new annual passes: Twitter reacts

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Walt Disney World says it is set to sell annual passes again, and Twitter users are ready with reactions and hot takes.

The company had not sold theme park annual passes to new customers since early in the pandemic last year. So Monday’s announcement caused a stir and conversation.

Among the subtopics: new prices, new names, new block-out dates, out-of-state options (or lack thereof), the future of water parks, the resilient reservation system and the pros and cons of a la carte PhotoPass.

Among the posters’ promises: to spend money elsewhere and to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance over and over and over.

Posts included both anger and joy and, Twitter being Twitter, tweeps turning on one other. Here are (family-friendly) samples of what we saw online.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

