Volusia County, FL

Central Florida woman arrested for DUI in crash that left 4-year-old paralyzed

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

A Central Florida woman is in jail after Volusia County law enforcement arrested her for a DUI crash that paralyzed a 4-year-old child.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ana Rosa Fajardo Espinoza, 27, of Deltona on Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Fajardo Espinoa was driving on Courtland Boulevard and Macon Street on April 12 when she veered into another lane and crashed into an SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders transported Fajardo to Central Florida Regional Hospital while two children, ages 3 and 4, were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, deputies said.

Hospital officials released the 3-year-old into family custody while the other child stayed in the hospital with paralyzing injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the crash found Fajardo was driving 49 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerved just before the crash. A blood analysis showed the presence of various drugs, including THC, MDMA, and methamphetamines, the sheriff’s office said.

She’s currently being held in jail on a $130,000 bond.

