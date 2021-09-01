Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.6 feet, Low land and agriculture land near the creek is beginning to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 24.5 Wed 7 pm CDT 24.7 22.6 14.6

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Macon, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
County
Clay County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

Biden tours Hurricane Ida damage in New York and New Jersey

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to tour neighborhoods hit hard last week by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden first received a briefing from local officials in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, and then he’s set to tour a neighborhood in Manville, another area in the state that was hit hard.
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ABC News

Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. The decision will immediately affect only the northern border state, but...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy