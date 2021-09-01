Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.6 feet, Low land and agriculture land near the creek is beginning to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 24.5 Wed 7 pm CDT 24.7 22.6 14.6