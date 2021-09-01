Cancel
Utah State

US High Diving Challenge & Flying Ace All-Stars at Utah Olympic Park this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah — The US High Diving Challenge will be at Utah Olympic Park this Friday, September 3. From 11 am to 1 pm, top professional divers from around the world will twist and flip from as high as 90 feet in the air and into the pool.

Tickets are $20.

Event Schedule:

10:00 Gates Open & Athlete Warmup

11:00-12:30 Competition

12:30-1:00 Awards, Athlete Meet & Greet

Also this weekend, on September 3, 4, and 5, the Flying Ace All-Stars will show off their aerial ability and sparkling splashes. They are the last Flying Ace shows of the season.

Tickets are $20 per person and $70 for a family pack of four. Children 2 and under are free.


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

#Utah Olympic Park#High Diving#Flying Ace
Park City, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: 2021 Miners' Day Parade

PARK CITY, Utah — Happy Miners’ Day!   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by TownLift (@townliftnews) The Miners’ Day Parade on Main St. on Monday, September 6, showcased a variety of floats, community organizations, candy, and wonderful people representing Park City.   Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

Hot air balloon festival Autumn Aloft returns on September 18

PARK CITY, Utah — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Park City on the weekend of September 18. The festival features 18 hot air balloons, taking flight from Park City’s North 40 Fields (2530 Kearns Blvd.). There will be a candlestick event on […]
Utah State
TownLift

Silver medal for Paralympic Utahn in Goalball in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan. — Marybai Huking is bringing a silver medal home to Utah after making it to the tournament final and losing the Goalball game to Turkey, 9 – 2. The bronze medal went to the home nation of Japan. The first half ended 1 – 6. Huking played a total of 11 minutes in […]
Salt Lake City, UT
TownLift

Last day to buy UAC Backcountry Benefit tickets online

Online ticket sales for the Utah Avalance Center Backcountry Benefit close on Wednesday, September 8 at 3 pm. The 28th annual event will be held on Thursday, September 9 from 6-10 pm in the Black Diamond parking lot in Salt Lake City. There will be an opportunity drawing, beer from Uinta Brewing, spirits from Dented […]
Utah State
TownLift

Basketball bronze for Paralympic Utahn

TOKYO, Japan. — Ali Ibanez of Salt Lake City and her United States teammates won the bronze medal in Tokyo against Germany in Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 64 – 51. The gold went to Nederlands for their first time and silver to China for their first medal in the event.  Team USA had hoped to repeat […]
Astronomy
TownLift

SNAPPED: Moon over the lift

PARK CITY, Utah — Jay Browning caught the moon sneaking up on an early morning in August. The photo was taken from Deer Valley Drive. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UT
TownLift

When "Run a lap" is privilege not punishment

PARK CITY, Utah. — Other days, when the coach tells an athlete at Dozier Field at the Park City High School to “Run a lap” it may be because they did something wrong. Thursday, it was because these athletes were doing everything right. The cross country skiing team and the cross country running team teamed […]
Summit County, UT
TownLift

Where to see kokanee salmon in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The transition to fall brings more than a delightful palette of colors to northern Utah. In the early fall in Summit County, kokanee salmon change their colors from a shade of silver to a bright red. This is done before they travel up streams to spawn, in order to be easy […]
Utah State
TownLift

NAC and Utah athletes are Paralympic podium participants

TOKYO, Japan.— The first medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games won by a Utahn was won overnight by the Track and Field athlete from Syracuse, UT, Hunter Woodhall in the men’s 400 meters running race. Germany got the gold at 45.85, Nederlands the silver in 47.95, and USA’s Woodhall crossed the line with a […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

A mock comp at a mock venue with real-deal athletes

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Spence Eccles Freestyle Pool at the Utah Olympic Park has a lot of things going on a lot of the time. Every weekend in the summer locals and visitors spectate past, present and future Olympians perform flips and tricks into the pool. Every day in the summer, athletes train jumping […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

Miners' Day Parade & Balls Winners

PARK CITY, Utah — The 125th annual Miners’ Day saw thousands flock to Main Street and City Park to celebrate Park City’s rich mining heritage. There was a morning 5k race, the annual Running of the Balls, mining demonstrations, and a ceremony for the unveiling of a sculpture dedicated to Park City legend Rich Martinez. […]
Utah State
TownLift

66% decrease in human caused Utah wildfires for 2021

PARK CITY, Utah — This year in Utah, human-caused wildfires in July and August decreased significantly compared to 2020. According to Utah Fire Info, there were 159 human-caused wildfires in Utah in July and August of 2021. In 2020, there were 471 human-caused fires in that same timeframe. 2019 was a better year (358 human-caused […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

National Ability Center's Muffy Davis still at the Paralympic podium

TOKYO, Japan. — Three Utah women are approaching Paralympic podiums today in Tokyo. Muffy Davis has the honor of handing out medals on behalf of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Marybai Huking’s goalball team advanced to the gold-medal game and Ali Ibanez’s basketball team is competing in the bronze medal match. Davis may hand medals […]
NBA
TownLift

Donovan Mitchell unveils 'Fresh Prince of Utah' sneakers

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell recently unveiled his new sneakers from Adidas, D.O.N. Issue #3.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by HOUSE OF HEAT (@houseofheat) The colors and design are a nod to the 90s TV show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith. It’s specifically […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

PCHS Miners football beats East by one point

PARK CITY, Utah. — Now at a season record of 1 – 3, the Park City High School (PCHS) Miners won Friday night’s home game against Salt Lake City’s East High. The final score was 23 – 24. With hundreds in attendance on a dry autumn evening, the first quarter ended with Park City up […]
Park City, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: NEIGHborhood walk

These two women were on a leisurely walk with their horses in Summit County this morning in the foreground. They’re right between Park City Mountain and the Utah Olympic Park in the background. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UT
TownLift

Hockey swap coming up

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Ice Miners Youth Hockey Club is holding a gear swap sale which will be held on September 25 and 26 at the Park City Ice Arena. It’s open to everyone in Northern Utah regardless of any active affiliation to the Club or the sport. The Utah Lady Grizzly’s […]

