US High Diving Challenge & Flying Ace All-Stars at Utah Olympic Park this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah — The US High Diving Challenge will be at Utah Olympic Park this Friday, September 3. From 11 am to 1 pm, top professional divers from around the world will twist and flip from as high as 90 feet in the air and into the pool.

You can find tickets for Friday’s event here . Tickets are $20.

Event Schedule:

10:00 Gates Open & Athlete Warmup

11:00-12:30 Competition

12:30-1:00 Awards, Athlete Meet & Greet

Also this weekend, on September 3, 4, and 5, the Flying Ace All-Stars will show off their aerial ability and sparkling splashes. They are the last Flying Ace shows of the season.

You can find tickets for the Flying Ace show here . Tickets are $20 per person and $70 for a family pack of four. Children 2 and under are free.

