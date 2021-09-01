Cancel
Maryland State

Lexington Park man reportedly intoxicated in crash that kills two

By Maryland State Police
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahHwo_0bjSRLAz00

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in St, Mary’s County.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team was also called to the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, an Audi S4 crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, Maryland, were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Audi, a male, was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash. During the road closure, another vehicle crashed into a St. Mary’s County vehicle that was parked on Pegg Road.

The suspect driver in that crash, Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Reese was also charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Reese was taken to the Leonardtown Barrack before being transferred to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the fatal crash. Once that investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine what charges may be filed in this case.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
