Ida forcing some Maryland school districts to dismiss early

With severe weather expected Wednesday due to remnants of Hurricane Ida, multiple school systems in Maryland have announced early dismissals.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools : Due to weather conditions, all school-sponsored activities, including athletics events and Back To School events, are canceled for this evening. School system staff are being dismissed from buildings as conditions become safe to do so and should proceed cautiously to their home or other destination. Students who are sheltering in buildings will receive instructions from school-based staff as to how to arrange for families to pick them up. Students at schools will remain supervised until they are picked up.

Baltimore City Public Schools : Dismissing three hours early. The district office building will close 1:00 p.m. with staff will transitioning to remote work.

Baltimore County Public Schools : Dismissing three hours early, with no afternoon Pre-K and all after school and evening activities canceled. Essential employees should remain on duty or request leave time.

Community College of Baltimore County: Will close at 1:30 p.m. All remote and online classes will continue and all onsite classes and activities are canceled.

Howard County Public Schools : Closing three hours early including DEC. After care and evening activities are canceled, including community-sponsored programs.

