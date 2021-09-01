The Weather Authority: Scattered showers tonight - dry tomorrow and Friday

Our dry stretch continues throughout Tuesday, with another day of highs in the lower-80s. However, late Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front will dive in from the north, providing only scattered showers across our region. Once this cold front passes on Wednesday, another dry stretch will last through the rest of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. This cold front will also help cool temperatures back into the 70s for the latter half of the week, which will be nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year.