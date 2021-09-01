Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Weather Authority: Scattered showers tonight - dry tomorrow and Friday

By Watch LIVE
ABC 33/40 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms is moving to the southeast through Central and West Alabama afternoon these storms are producing gusty winds of 25-35 mph, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. A few other scattered storms are across the Tennessee Valley, otherwise the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will end soon after sunset as a nice push of dry air rolls into the state from the north.

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Gulf Of Mexico#Labor Day Weekend#Open Water#The Weather Authority#Abc#Weather Blog#Uab#Jacksonville State#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
Environmentfoxlexington.com

Some scattered showers may return

Our dry stretch continues throughout Tuesday, with another day of highs in the lower-80s. However, late Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front will dive in from the north, providing only scattered showers across our region. Once this cold front passes on Wednesday, another dry stretch will last through the rest of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. This cold front will also help cool temperatures back into the 70s for the latter half of the week, which will be nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year.
Louisville, KYWave 3

FORECAST: Scattered showers Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday night looks mostly dry until the late-night hours, when a cold front will begin pushing some light showers into WAVE Country. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out with this activity. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s. The most significant shower chance...
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: Scattered Showers through the Day

Scattered t-showers and humid conditions continue through the day today and tomorrow. Dry air arrives late in the week and sets up a gorgeous weekend. Cloudy and mild early. Some sunny breaks in the afternoon. Scattered t-showers are possible through the entire day, and overnight into Wednesday. Strong storms are unlikely.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Warm through mid-week, very comfortable again by Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds late. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 85 (82-89) Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 65 (62-67) Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-90), Low: 63 (59-66) Thursday:...
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Scattered showers south of I-59 through tomorrow

ON THE MAPS: We have a stalled surface boundary near I-59 early this morning; north of that front temperatures have fallen into the low 60s in many places. But, south of the boundary temperatures are ten degrees warmer in the more humid air. The radar is quiet early this morning, but we expect scattered showers and storms to form later today south of the front with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of any one spot getting wet today is 30/40 percent, and the high will be in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on September 7 is 88.
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Showers and storms today, tropical downpours expected tomorrow

Increasing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 2pm, 60-80 percent. These will fade late tonight with more to come Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture spreads across the southeast. This morning areas of patchy fog will give way to sunny skies before becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms. Showers...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Storms possible tonight, tomorrow morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer heat is back in full swing across Texoma. This afternoon we see a high near 97. This evening a weak cold front does move in from the northeast bringing with it a chance to see some showers and storms. Rain chances will continue into tomorrow morning. Wednesday will have a high near 94. Some good news, this front brings with it drier air, meaning the rest of the week won’t be nearly as humid. By Friday temps are back near 100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy