The Weather Authority: Scattered showers tonight - dry tomorrow and Friday
RADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms is moving to the southeast through Central and West Alabama afternoon these storms are producing gusty winds of 25-35 mph, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. A few other scattered storms are across the Tennessee Valley, otherwise the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will end soon after sunset as a nice push of dry air rolls into the state from the north.abc3340.com
Comments / 0