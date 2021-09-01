Nike gives head office workers a paid week’s vacation to ‘destress’

As we continue in the midst of a global pandemic, adjusting to the new realities of day-to-day life has opened up an unprecedented dialogue about mental health. Some of the most striking examples have come from prominent figures, including world-famous athletes, who have spoken out and made their mental health a priority over their work. Global sportswear brand Nike is following suit as it closes its corporate headquarters for a week in order to give its employees some much-needed paid time off.