Nike gives head office workers a paid week’s vacation to ‘destress’

By Joe Hiti
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

Employees at the Nike’s head office announced that employees would be given the week off. The prompt vacation is to support the mental health of employees following the wake of the pandemic.

