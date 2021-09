Kia has been enjoying a wave of sales success with the all-new Kia Sportage that made its official debut back in June. With a bold new design language and more standard tech and safety gear than ever before, the Kia Sportage is setting records for the Korean automaker, and Kia plans to capitalize on that success by offering a European-specific model for the first time in the model's 28-year history. According to Kia Europe, the special model has been designed around the optimal wheelbase and dimensions for European roads, and features a "sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design with a cutting-edge premium interior."