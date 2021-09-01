Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: This Summer Was The Warmest On Record In The Twin Cities

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKOxQ_0bjSQhVU00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After sweating through 26 days of 90-degree weather, residents in the Twin Cities may not be too surprised to learn that this summer was the warmest on record for average temperature since 1873, the year weather records began in the metro.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that the average temperature from June through August was 75.6 degrees, up 0.2 degrees from the previous record set back in 1988. As for rainfall, the metro saw 9.8 inches of rain, making this summer the 56th driest on record. On average, the Twin Cities gets 12.98 inches of rain over the summer months.

The heat turned up early this meteorological summer, which is measured from June 1 to Aug. 31. In June, there were 12 days when temperatures in the metro were 90 degrees or warmer. More heat waves followed in July, when there were 10 days with 90-degree heat. August was cooler, with only four days with temperatures at or over the 90-degree mark.

On average, the Twin Cities experiences around 13 days of 90-degree weather over the summer. Yet while the Twin Cities saw twice that number this year, there was not a single day when the mercury hit the triple digits, although sometimes heat indices made it feel like 100+ degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeyRU_0bjSQhVU00

(credit: CBS)

Up until the end of August, the weather was mostly dry in the Twin Cities, which led to record drought conditions. Across Minnesota, the state has experienced drought, with exceptional conditions reported in northwestern Minnesota for the first time since drought analysis began in 1999.

On Wednesday, the first day of meteorological fall, temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to be about average, reaching the mid-70s in the afternoon. Expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine. The next chance for rain is in the forecast for Thursday night.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Drought#Heat Waves#Wcco#The Twin Cities#Meteorologialsummer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Labor Day Forecast Looks Warm, Thunderstorms Possible Up North

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the long Labor Day weekend will wrap up with a couple of nice days. Sunday will be mostly sunny, except in northern Minnesota where cloudy skies and even a few patchy showers are expected. The high in the Twin Cities is 76. It’ll be a little cooler up north and warmer to the southwest. An overnight cooldown won’t hold, with temperatures climbing into the high 70s and low to mid 80s throughout the state Monday. (credit: CBS) Another round of showers and potentially thunderstorms will develop Monday night into Tuesday, mainly in northern Minnesota. The rest of the week, temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘Nasty’ Strain Of RSV Spikes In Minnesota Children As School Year Begins Missing: 2-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday Evening Near Edina’s Rosland Park Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marked the end of an unusual year for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Before the Minnesota State Fair started, more than 150 vendors, exhibitors and musical acts dropped out. Attendance was down, too. In all, 1,301,584 people visited the fairgrounds, for an attendance number that was down roughly 40% compared to 2019. The largest attendance numbers were on the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, which saw over 150,000 visitors. Food vendors say the low attendance likely contributed to less revenue. The money wasn’t top priority for some of them though. Yosmary Mejias, manager of Oven Fresh Brownies, says beautiful weather...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Greenwood Fire Now 49% Contained

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest officials in northern Minnesota say the Greenwood fire is nearly halfway contained. Tuesday’s update from the U.S. Forest Service puts containment at 49%, with total acreage at 26,112. The Greenwood fire has been burning near Isabella in Lake County since Aug. 15. Its footprint has hovered around 26,000 acres for several days. On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar surveyed the damage from the fire. Walz said that while “this isn’t over yet … we’re in a much better spot than we were just 10 days ago.” Klobuchar and Smith stressed during the survey...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 12 Deaths And 2,088 Cases Reported, Average Positivity Rate At 6.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the school year begins for many Minnesota students, health officials in the state reported 2,088 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. The data – which is up to date as of Friday due to the holiday weekend – shows that there has been a total of 657,492 COVID-19 cases since last March, and 7,856 deaths. The seven-day average positivity rate has hovered around the 6.6% since the end of August, after a sharp rise due to the Delta variant. The state is also now seeing 27.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. As of Friday, there were 158 patients in intensive care...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hemp Maze Minnesota Is Almost Surely One-Of-A-Kind

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (WCCO) — A farmer south of the cities is hoping you’ll make his place a new fall tradition. He has a maze made out of a hemp field, about an hour south of the cities in Zumbrota. The owner tells WCCO he is using the attraction for education. Ted Galaty is the owner and operator of Hemp Maze Minnesota. The maze is located at Willow’s Keep Farm just south of Zumbrota on Highway 5. “Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it’s grown for the medicinal side of it,” Galaty said. “Not to get people high.” A...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Nation’s First Somali Shopping Center, Karmel Mall In Minneapolis, Packed With Delicious Food Options

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From deep fried, spiced Tilapia in Willo’s, to the sweet and spicy Somali Tea at Hamdi, the Twin Cities Somali mall, Karmel Mall, is surprise after surprise. “This is the suqq, the mecca of Somali shopping,” said Twin Cities chef and consultant Jamal Hashi. Hashi took WCCO on a tour of four stories of small businesses, a hidden non-descript gem just off Lake Street in Minneapolis. It also happens to be the country’s first Somali shopping center. “I make detours to come to this place,” Hashi said. Somali food is its own melting pot of different cultures. You’ll see...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

School Year Begins For Many Minnesota Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday marks the first day of school for thousands of Minnesota kids, including Anoka-Hennepin, the largest school district in the state. More than 30,000 students are returning to the classroom there, for the first time in over a year. Meanwhile, when students arrive this morning at Coon Rapids High School, they’ll be greeted by this brand new entrance that was renovated over the summer, as well as signage on the doors telling students and staff that masks are recommended, but not required. That is the protocol for students in seventh grade and up. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Butter Sculptor To Retire After 50 Years, 500 Princess Kay Sculptures

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A staple at the Minnesota State Fair is hanging her hat, or maybe we should say passing on her knife. Linda Christensen has been carving her legacy in butter for 50 years, working inside a refrigerated booth chilled to just 40 degrees, sculpting human heads out of solid churned cream. READ MORE: 40-Year-Old Minnesota State Fair Butter Sculpture Preserved In Fmr. Princess Kay’s Freezer At age 79, Christensen is retiring, saying her hands don’t tolerate the cold butter booth like they used to. Linda Christensen (credit: CBS) She spoke with CBS correspondent — and former WCCO reporter — Ben Tracy about her final year at the fair for “CBS Sunday Morning.” “I have very mixed emotions. It’s a sad time for me because I have looked forward to this every year for the last 50 years,” Christensen said. “But on the other hand, I’ve made it 50 years. That’s something to celebrate.” In half a century, Christensen has carved more than 500 Princess Kays of the Milky Way. READ MORE: Anna Euerle Crowned 68th Princess Kay Of The Milky Way
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brownsdale’s Rohler Rink Completely Destroyed In Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A decades-old roller skating rink in southern Minnesota was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night. KIMT reports four fire departments responded to the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale just before 11 p.m., and the fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. Sunday. (credit: KIMT) Two Brownsdale firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be OK. Former customer James Clayton told KIMT the rink burned down before, in 1959. “We were bummed out because we couldn’t go roller skating anymore,” he said. “Yeah. It was our main thing to do in town. Without that there wasn’t much to do in this town so.” It remains unclear whether Rohler Rink will be rebuilt again. The cause of the fire is unknown.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘Nasty’ Strain Of RSV Spikes In Minnesota Children As School Year Begins Missing: 2-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday Evening Near Edina’s Rosland Park Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Artist Commissioned To Create 10 Frescoes For Catholic Church In Rome

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In 2020, Minneapolis native and artist Mark Balma received a commission to paint frescoes on the walls of a Catholic church just north of Rome. But COVID-19 found him locked out of the country. So instead, Balma has been painting his frescoes in a studio in uptown Minneapolis. Soon he will be shipping them to Italy. In a cavernous empty floor of a new office building in Uptown, Balma is dwarfed by his three, 15-by-20-foot frescoes celebrating women of faith. “It will be the first place in the world that I know of that women become the primary focus of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Walz, Smith, Klobuchar Visit Greenwood Fire, Stagnant At 26,000 Acres

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar visited northern Minnesota Monday to survey the Greenwood fire. The fire, which has been burning near Isabella in Lake County since Aug. 15, is now 26,000 acres, though its footprint has not grown in about a week. It’s been at 37% containment for several days now. The governor and the senators got an update from Forest Service officials on the state of the fire, then spoke with firefighters who have been battling the blaze and surveyed the destruction. “Just really grateful, really impressed at what’s been done,” Walz said. “Letting...
NHLPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild Unveil Winter Classic Jerseys

MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon unveiled the team’s new Winter Classic jersey at the State Fair Saturday. The Wild will wear them when they host the St. Louis Blues Jan. 1, 2022, outside at Target Field. Bringing the 🔥 on New Year's Day Buy now » https://t.co/fiBBPYWB3D pic.twitter.com/f066E8T8qi — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2021 Ticket information for the Winter Classic has not been released yet. Click here to buy a jersey.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘Nasty’ Strain Of RSV Spikes In Minnesota Children As School Year Begins Missing: 2-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday Evening Near Edina’s Rosland Park Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Children In Critical Condition After Lake Nokomis Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says two children are in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Nokomis Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the lake at about 3:15 p.m. on a report of a water emergency, and arrived to find two boys — ages 8 and 11 — who had almost drowned. MFD says the older boy was being given CPR by a bystander, while the younger boy was in the midst of being rescued by others. When firefighters took over resuscitation efforts, both boys didn’t have a pulse and weren’t breathing. (credit: CBS) The older boy did regain a pulse and began breathing again before he and the other child were transported to an area hospital. Officials are expected to give an update on their conditions early Tuesday.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘Nasty’ Strain Of RSV Spikes In Minnesota Children As School Year Begins Missing: 2-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday Evening Near Edina’s Rosland Park Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Sees Significant Reductions In Extreme, Severe Drought Conditions

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rain that’s fallen across parts of the state over the last few weeks is finally showing a positive impact on the state’s drought forecast. The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, a 23% reduction in just the last week. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 58% of the state is under extreme drought, which is also a drop from recent weeks. (credit: CBS) However, the area of the state experiencing exceptional drought,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Serious Injury Crash Closes Highway 169 Northbound Near Edina

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of northbound Highway 169 near Edina is closed Tuesday afternoon as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a “serious injury” crash. The highway is closed at Interstate 494. There are delays on both side of 169 due to the crash. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed a vehicle on fire near the center median. (credit: MnDOT) According to the state patrol, a driver in a dump truck heading south on 169 lost control and hit a pickup truck going north.   More On WCCO.com: Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership ‘Nasty’ Strain Of RSV Spikes In Minnesota Children As School Year Begins Missing: 2-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday Evening Near Edina’s Rosland Park Strong Finish To Unusual 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Despite Big Decline In Turnout
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Urban Roots Works To Have Students Pull Lifelong Lessons From City Gardens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is partnering with Xcel Energy for the company’s Day of Service this week. We’ll introduce you to local nonprofits that could use your help. That includes one in St. Paul, where they are growing produce and responsible students in the process. Urban Roots is pulling lifelong lessons from city gardens. With the skyline as her backdrop, another hot morning starts on Ravoli Bluff for Adora Thao, giving the St. Paul garden bed a close look. The Harding High School student is one of 75 youth who may experience barriers to more typical employment working a paid internship...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Aniya Allen: Balloons Released In Minneapolis To Mark 7th Birthday Of Girl Slain In May

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People remembered the life of a little girl Sunday in north Minneapolis on what would have been her seventh birthday. READ MORE: ‘We Want You Guys To See Who You Took’: 6-Year-Old Aniya Allen’s Funeral Procession Sends Statement Through Community There was a balloon release for Aniya Allen near the intersection of North 36th and Penn avenues, where she was shot on May 17 while riding with her family to McDonald’s. She died two days later. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Trinity Smith and Aniya Allen (credit: CBS) Allen was one of three children shot in the head in a matter of weeks. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot on April 30, and is still hospitalized. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15, and died 12 days later. No arrests have been made in any of the crimes, and people want answers. There’s a large cash reward for information that leads to a suspect. READ MORE: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

State Fair Vendors To Donate Extra Food Amid Low Attendance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state fairgrounds have seen rain six of the last nine days. Crowds were already expected to be thinner due to health-safety concerns. The pandemic has meant fewer guests at many attractions like the Skyride. Through Thursday, about 769,000 fairgoers have walked through the gates. That compares to 1.2 million at this time during the last fair in 2019. Last month, WCCO reported about 150 vendors skipped out on the fair this year due to COVID and staffing shortages. While vendors forecasted smaller crowds this year, the inconsistent weather has brought on the unexpected. “We were expecting a little more....
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

As Students Head Back To Class, Schools Juggle Catching Up And Fighting COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week will mark the first day of school for many Minnesota kids. Educators face the daunting task of trying to overcome the learning losses of the past two school years, and of course keeping kids and staff safe from COVID. A few districts around the state have already started classes and for some dealing with COVID has been tough. Albert Lea wrapped up its second week of school and there are already 66 positive COVID cases in the district, up from 36 the week before. Exposure has caused 290 kids to quarantine. In the metro, St Paul Public Schools,...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Closures Continue In John Ek And Whelp Wildfires

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Closures continue in northern Minnesota due to the ongoing John Ek and Whelp Wildfires. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Superior National Forest lands and roads along the upper Gunflint Trail are closed including roads along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection and to the end of the Gunflint Trail. Trails End, Iron Lake campgrounds and South Lake are also closed. Most of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure has been lifted, but temporary flight restrictions remain in place over the fire areas. According to authorities, crews have flown into the John Ek fire to “improve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy